Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 343.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,938,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $41,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,020,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,506,000 after buying an additional 106,624 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,785,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,446,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,664,000 after buying an additional 1,077,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $26.31.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 13,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $344,546.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at $400,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 13,201 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $344,546.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,686.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,332 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

