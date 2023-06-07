Barclays PLC Increases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,624 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $41,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

EXR opened at $143.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average of $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.89%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.