Wealth Alliance Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after acquiring an additional 446,839 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after acquiring an additional 434,996 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 134.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 401,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after acquiring an additional 354,202 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HCA Healthcare Stock Performance
NYSE:HCA opened at $271.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $294.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.41.
HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.
Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare
In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)
- Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software’s Investment Appeal
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
- Academy Sports + Outdoors Looks Hot For A Summer Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.