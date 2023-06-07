Wealth Alliance Has $331,000 Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Wealth Alliance decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSTR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $183.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.86. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.