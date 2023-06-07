Wealth Alliance Sells 5,725 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,302,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,603,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,700 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

