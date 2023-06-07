Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $103.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

