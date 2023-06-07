Wealth Alliance Buys 429 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ADI shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $177.97 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.14. The company has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.