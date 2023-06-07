Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY) Stake Cut by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

