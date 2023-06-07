Wealth Alliance Purchases New Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.