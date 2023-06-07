Wealth Alliance Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 144,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of BATS UAUG opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

