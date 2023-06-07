Wealth Alliance Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 957 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Intuit were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.4% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

INTU opened at $449.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $434.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.47. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

