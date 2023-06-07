4,662 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $112.53.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.61.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

