Wealth Alliance Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

