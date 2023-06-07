Wealth Alliance Grows Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.21.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

