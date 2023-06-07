Dark Forest Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WesBanco by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in WesBanco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 116.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

In other news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,574.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at $393,787.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $504,875. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.90.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). WesBanco had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

