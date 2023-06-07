Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 17,165 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.92% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $101,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,632,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,224,000 after acquiring an additional 482,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.2 %

CRL opened at $201.58 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.72.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

