Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $101.98 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of AutoZone worth $101,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 162.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,468,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 28.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,321.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,581.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,496.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,959.58 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,696.89.

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,475 shares of company stock valued at $86,386,159 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

