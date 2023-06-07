Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 206,258 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,685,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $102,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $57.85.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

