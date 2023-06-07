Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,983 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.77% of Nordson worth $104,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nordson by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Nordson by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,194,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN stock opened at $225.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $251.26.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.20.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

