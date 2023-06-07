Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 28,812 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 319,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,812 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $105,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares in the company, valued at $439,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $352.63 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $395.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.11.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $877.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.89.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

