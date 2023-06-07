Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 783,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 49,271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.44% of Diamondback Energy worth $107,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

FANG stock opened at $130.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.23. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.