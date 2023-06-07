Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123,961 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in American International Group were worth $110,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in American International Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 196,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 67,263 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in American International Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 99,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

