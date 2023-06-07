Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,624 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Cintas worth $107,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $484.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $486.30.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

