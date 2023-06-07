Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.35% of TransDigm Group worth $121,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in TransDigm Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Bank of America increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group Price Performance

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,074 shares of company stock valued at $19,663,423. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $795.42 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $831.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $770.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $713.33.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

