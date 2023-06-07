Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,212,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Garmin were worth $111,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Garmin by 213.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,896,000 after buying an additional 1,702,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Garmin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,964,000 after purchasing an additional 492,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Garmin by 20.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,526,000 after purchasing an additional 360,334 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN opened at $105.43 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

