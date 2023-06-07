Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 511 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPAC. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.