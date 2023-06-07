Heritage Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 52.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DXC Technology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

