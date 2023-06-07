Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 115.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 861.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after buying an additional 6,750,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after buying an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

