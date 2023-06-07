Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Up to $40.33

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.33, but opened at $41.70. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $39.81, with a volume of 26,176 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $66.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,849,957.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at $36,849,957.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $56,540.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares in the company, valued at $9,224,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,836 shares of company stock valued at $154,591. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 98.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 829.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in El Monte, CA.

