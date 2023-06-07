Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $58,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

