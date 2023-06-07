Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $125.24 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,495,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $125,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

