Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,224,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68,176 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CSX were worth $130,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in CSX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

