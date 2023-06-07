Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Position Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,241,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.97% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $131,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

VGIT opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $62.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

