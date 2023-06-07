Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,919,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,946,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Coupang by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 721,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 229,158 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Coupang by 759.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 305,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 270,052 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Coupang by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Finally, Gavilan Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 475,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $31,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,656,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,789,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 475,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,182,407 shares of company stock valued at $34,138,882 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.