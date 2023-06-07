5,031 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Crown by 13,132.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,801 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth about $117,112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $73,989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,523,000 after purchasing an additional 807,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Crown by 321.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,464,000 after purchasing an additional 728,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CCK opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $110.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.75.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.