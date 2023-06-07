The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $30.09 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,724 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FedEx were worth $30,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.39.

Insider Activity

FedEx Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $219.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.