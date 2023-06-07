Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,679 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $24,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,732,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $418,851,000 after acquiring an additional 80,203 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,045,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $420,608,000 after acquiring an additional 58,191 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,370,180 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,104,000 after acquiring an additional 623,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,437,645 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $154,591,000 after acquiring an additional 678,867 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

