Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,022,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,194 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $151,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,563,000 after buying an additional 214,222 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 34,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 112,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,850 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $61,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,940.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $153,813.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,539,951.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $61,200.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,940.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,859 shares of company stock valued at $977,087. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.91.

Shares of GDDY opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.71.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.