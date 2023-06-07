Geode Capital Management LLC Has $130.34 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,587,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of Crown worth $130,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Crown by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.75. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $110.80.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

