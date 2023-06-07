BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $134,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,795 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of -81.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.