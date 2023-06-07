Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Hits New 1-Year High at $159.66

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $159.66 and last traded at $157.14, with a volume of 96761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUOL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Duolingo Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $711,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,910.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 9,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $1,206,738.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,307.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $711,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,910.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,460 shares of company stock worth $8,484,100. 19.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 79,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Duolingo by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,545,000 after acquiring an additional 30,662 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 6,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

