Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

ARBK opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARBK. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

About Argo Blockchain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 49.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at $72,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.