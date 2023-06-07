Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
ARBK opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $6.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on ARBK. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
- Academy Sports + Outdoors Looks Hot For A Summer Rebound
- Time To Buy Uranium? Cameco Is The Top Pick
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.