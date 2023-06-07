Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 124.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Skillsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKIL opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. Skillsoft has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

Institutional Trading of Skillsoft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Skillsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $3.50 to $2.90 in a report on Wednesday.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

