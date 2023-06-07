Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Workday were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,574,000 after purchasing an additional 551,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,012,000 after purchasing an additional 524,701 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $215.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.74, a P/E/G ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.77. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $218.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,386,175.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,881 shares in the company, valued at $13,329,791.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,203 shares of company stock worth $8,418,517 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

