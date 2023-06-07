Wealth Alliance Purchases 223 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Danaher were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirova increased its holdings in Danaher by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 3,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 534.0% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,166,000. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 117,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,203,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Trading Up 0.7 %

Danaher stock opened at $234.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

