Wealth Alliance Sells 4,446 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in PayPal were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,481,000 after purchasing an additional 590,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

PayPal Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

