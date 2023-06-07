Wealth Alliance Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Wealth Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 563,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

