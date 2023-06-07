Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $138.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.12. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

