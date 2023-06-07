GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,036.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $7,285,550.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,063,418.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $845,581.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,016 shares in the company, valued at $22,074,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $7,285,550.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,889 shares in the company, valued at $28,063,418.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 695,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,761,526 in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

