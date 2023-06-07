Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,792,000 after buying an additional 179,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 689.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 74,957 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9,859.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $273.59 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $294.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

